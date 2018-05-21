Dramatic body-cam footage shows shootout inside Trump National Doral

The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Miami-Dade Police Department
Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.