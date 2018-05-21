Dramatic body-cam footage shows shootout inside Trump National Doral
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
A resident of First Step of Sarasota, Inc., allegedly brought a drug, believed to be GHB, to the facility and several residents were transported to the hospital after overdosing. An investigation is underway.
An Alpharetta, Georgia police officer has been suspended and the department has launched an internal investigation after dash cam video showed the officer swearing and manhandling a 65-year-old woman during a traffic stop.
The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video of a jewelry store owner being attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who forced him to open the safe and tied him up before stealing jewelry and the victim's car.