He's the third man convicted in the Southern Parkway murders. Now he's headed to prison.

On the night before July 9, 2015, Kantral Brooks was chosen as the target of an armed burglary because he was a cocaine dealer known to always have drugs and cash in the home he shared with his girlfriend, Ester Deneus, and their five children.
The plan was hatched hours before Jimmie McNear, Trey Nonnombre and Terez Jones broke into the couple's home in the 3900 block of Southern Parkway, shooting them both dead while their terrified children hid under the covers on the couch.
McNear, 21, was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 9 of second-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Brooks and manslaughter in the death of Deneus. The jury of 12 also found McNear guilty of armed burglary of the couple's home.
On Friday, McNear was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Diana Moreland. McNear is the third and final man found guilty in the 2015 fatal shootings to be sentenced.
Jones, 35, took a plea deal a year ago and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed burglary. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against Nonnonmbre and McNear.
In September, a separate jury found Nonnombre, 21, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed burglary as charged.
All three men had been indicted on identical charges and had been facing the death penalty.
In the early-morning hours of July 9, the trio and two others drove by the home, about two-and-a-half hours before the burglary, in a dry run, Jones and those uncharged testified. The fourth man bailed out at the last minute after getting scared when they drove past a sheriff's deputy and the fifth remained in the car when he realized he was unarmed and without gloves or a hoodie.
Just before 4 a.m., McNear threw a brick through the window of the home's front door, setting off a security system that alerted the Bradenton Police Department. Nonombre, the only one wearing gloves, reached in and opened the door. Brooks and Deneus were asleep in the master bedroom when Jones grabbed him demanding he turn off the blaring system.
Jones forcibly walked Brooks to the security system's keypad as McNear followed. Nononmbre, meanwhile, was busy ransacking the home. When Jones tried to make a run for it, a struggle ensued between him and Jones.
When Brooks slipped on broken glass, Jones shot him once. Brooks tried to get up and McNear shot him again. Nonnombre appeared from out of the master bedroom and fired three more shots at Brooks.
It was then that Deneus came out of the master bedroom holding their youngest child, about 1-year-old at the time, their eldest recalled in court. She put the boy down before pleading for her life.
“Don’t kill me in front of my children,” were the mother's last words before Nonnombre shot her dead.
Jones was already headed out the front door at the time, followed by McNear.
After they left, the couple's five children stood together until Bradenton police arrived moments later. Officers and the eldest of the children helped carry the younger children over Brooks' body out of the home while other officers tried o save Deneus, police testified.
McNear's sentencing was delayed after one of the jurors raised concerns that racism may have played a role in McNear getting a fair trial. In February, Moreland denied the defense motion requesting a new trial based on the allegations made by the juror.
"While it is unfortunate that juror #51 was — in her own words — 'not comfortable,' frustrated,' 'offended' and ultimately 'pissed off,' no racially-charged overt statements, not a single racial slur, or even a specific derogatory comment by any other juror to juror #51 has been alleged," Moreland wrote in her order.
The juror in question had affirmed her verdict of guilty twice, the judge added. The second time was during a hearing in January when attorneys from both sides were permitted to question her.
"Simply stated, juror #51's internal feelings of being pressured by the other juror and allegedly compromising her verdict due to their influence — without more — is not what the law requires to warrant a new trial," Moreland wrote. "Aside from juror #51's subjective viewpoint, there is no evidence that a single juror overtly stated or otherwise indicated any racial, ethnic or gender bias in this matter."
