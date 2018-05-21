Porn actor who shot up Trump hotel appears in court and immediately admits to a crime

Jonathan Oddi, the stripper and porn actor who stormed the Trump National Doral resort and got into a gunfight with police, won't be getting out of jail anytime soon.

A Miami-Dade judge on Monday morning ordered the 42-year-old Oddi held without bond.

In a brief hearing, via closed-circuit TV from a Miami jail, Oddi kept trying to talk over his court-appointed lawyer. When the attorney disputed if cops had probable cause to show he set off a fire alarm inside the hotel, a wide-eyed Oddi blurted out: "I did push the alarm."

Observers in the courtroom giggled — everything he said can be used against him at trial.

"The defendant just admitted it," prosecutor Frank Ledee told Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer.

Oddi kept talking, but the audio cut off.

"Your attorney turned the mic off," Glazer said. "Probably a wise move."

Police say Oddi, early Friday morning, scaled a fence at the hotel owned by President Donald Trump's company, stealing an American flag and walking into the main lobby. He "proceeded to drape the flag on the reception desk," according to an arrest report.





Oddi then pulled a pistol, threatened an unarmed security guard and began trashing the lobby, including "computer equipment, paintings, furniture, windows, doors and glass decorations," the report said. According to law enforcement, Oddi was screaming "anti-Trump rhetoric" — and also railed against former President Barack Obama, and rapper P. Diddy.

According to police, Oddi fired in the air, then shot at Doral and Miami-Dade police officers as they rushed to the lobby. Oddi ran upstairs but was shot in the legs. He spent the weekend hospitalized and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center late Sunday.

He is charged with multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal mischief, armed grand theft and pulling a firearm.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what drove Oddi to attack the Doral hotel, which was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012 and used to host a professional golf tournament.

On social media, Oddi lists himself as a fitness instructor, real estate investor and manager at Pegasus, a business dealing in minerals and gemstones.

He also had a very Miami side job — about five years ago, he was a regular stripper for Dancing Bear, a South Florida website that produced videos of raucous staged parties involving women performing sex acts on male dancers.