Domestic dispute between boyfriend, girlfriend in Myakka leads to stabbing, cops say

A man was taken to a hospital early Saturday morning after his girlfriend stabbed him following an argument, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office says.
The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Wauchula Road in Myakka City, deputies said.
Around that time the 35-year-old man was driven to the hospital where he was treated for what appeared to be a puncture wound.
An investigation eventually revealed that he and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Kristyn Barbee, got into an argument that led to Barbee stabbing him.
She was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Manatee County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
The man remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, deputies said.
