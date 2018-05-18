Manatee deputies nab 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Sarasota Walmart robbery

A man who allegedly robbed a Sarasota Walmart at gunpoint Sunday morning has been arrested, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Officers say Christopher Boston, 39, entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3500 N. Tamiami Trail around 9 a.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash checking area in the store. He fled the scene and made away with "a large quantity of cash."
Sarasota Police set up a perimeter Sunday afternoon but were unable to locate Boston, who was believed to be armed and dangerous.
According to a police spokesperson, Boston was arrested Tuesday by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and may face additional charges in connection with crimes in Manatee County.
Boston was charged with one count of robbery with a firearm and is being held on $45,000 bond at the Manatee County Jail.
Comments