Press briefing regarding the shooting at Trump National Doral Miami
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
A resident of First Step of Sarasota, Inc., allegedly brought a drug, believed to be GHB, to the facility and several residents were transported to the hospital after overdosing. An investigation is underway.
An Alpharetta, Georgia police officer has been suspended and the department has launched an internal investigation after dash cam video showed the officer swearing and manhandling a 65-year-old woman during a traffic stop.
The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video of a jewelry store owner being attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who forced him to open the safe and tied him up before stealing jewelry and the victim's car.
Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated.