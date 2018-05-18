Press briefing regarding the shooting at Trump National Doral Miami

A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
Miami-Dade Police Department Pierre Taylor
Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Crime

Police: Fake oxycodone will kill you

Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.