Who is Jonathan Oddi, the man shot after ranting and firing shots at Trump National Doral?

The man accused of firing inside Trump National Doral Miami resort has been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi.

On social media, Oddi lists himself as a fitness instructor, real-estate investor and manager at Pegasus, a business dealing in minerals and gemstones. Oddi lived a few miles away at a rental complex, 8100 NW 53rd St. Born in South Africa, Oddi became a U.S. citizen in August.

SHARE COPY LINK A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds. Reliable News Media

Miami-Dade's police director said Oddi removed a flag from the back of the property and entered the lobby early Friday morning shouting "anti-Trump rhetoric," later shooting into the ceiling and chandeliers as officer rushed in. Five officers fired their weapons, Perez said, and Oddi suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

Investigators are now trying to figure out Oddi's motivations; FBI agents were searching his apartment Friday morning and will examine his computers and electronic devices.

His online public postings provide few clues, but offer mixed political leanings.





In an Instagram post, he posted a meme from Turning Point USA, a right-wing conservative group. The meme contrasts a U.S. soldier with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who famously knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

"colín worries he doesn’t have a nfl career and kneels for popularity," Oddi wrote in his Oct. 26 Instagram post.

A look at his private Instagram account reveals scores of posts, most of them screenshots of news stories. Among them, accounts of singer Chris Brown being accused of rape, federal authorities pushing the death penalty for opioid dealers and the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

He fawns over First Lady Melania Trump: "#flotus rocks! She sets the example of mannerism. She counters Trumps aggressiveness," he wrote in one post showing Melania Trump smiling in the White House.

Another post shows a Time magazine cover depicting Trump for a story about his troubles with porn star Storm Daniels. "Reality is harsh," Oddi wrote.

And in another post, Oddi blasts the United States for "giving $10.4 million every day" to Israel. "They have free healthcare and college. but we don't because we can't afford it!"





Oddi, who is married, show no arrests in Miami-Dade County.





Longtime friend Luis David Gonzalez was on his way to Oddi's home with eggs and coffee when he learned of the shooting. He and Oddi worked out together every day at the LA Fitness in Doral. Gonzalez said Oddi is a dancer and entertainer, and has a small dog named Popo.

“I just wanted to see if he was doing fine,” Gonzalez said. “I’m surprised and confused ... I knew him 10 years. He's a good person. I've very surprised he did this."