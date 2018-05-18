Missing Miami teen may have been abducted in Titusville, police say

A teenager that was seen being forced into an SUV in Titusville earlier this week could be a 17-year-old girl Miami-Dade police have been looking for since May 7.
Miami-Dade Police issued another missing person report on Thursday on Daina Bellegarde after Titusville police said a witness saw a girl matching her description being forced into a gray SUV on Tuesday, WESH 2 reported.
The report describes Daina as a frequent runaway who was last seen on May 7, when she was dropped off at school in the 1700 block of Northwest 95th Street in Miami. She is 5-feet-5-inches, 140 pounds and wears her hair long with black braids and has a nose piercing.
Local police upgraded the case and consider Daina missing and endangered, WSVN reports. She may have been abducted in Titusville in Brevard County.
If you have any information on Daina Bellagarde, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
