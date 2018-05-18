Man firing gun and ranting about Trump shot by police inside Trump National Doral resort

A gunman ranting about President Donald Trump walked into the lobby of Trump National Doral Miami resort, draped an American flag on the counter and began firing in the air — leading cops to shoot him in the legs in a bizarre firefight early Friday that drew a massive law-enforcement response.

The man, Jonathan Oddi, a 42-year-old fitness enthusiast who has a small fluffy dog named Popo, was hospitalized and is expected to face an array of criminal charges, including attempted murder of law-enforcement officers. No one at the resort was wounded, although a Doral police officer broke his wrist during the confrontation.

Federal investigators and Miami-Dade police detectives are now trying to figure out what drove Oddi, a South Africa native who became a U.S. citizen in August, to storm into the hotel's main building just before 2 a.m. on Friday. The shooting unfolded at the sprawling West Miami-Dade resort, which was bought by the Trump Organization in 2012 and used to host the popular World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.

The resort is supposed to host an annual gala for Miami-Dade's police union on Saturday.

"We don't know what his intentions were," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said. "It was some type of ambush attack. He did succeed — and he did lose. We were immediately able to neutralize the threat."

A law-enforcement source said Oddi, as he was being arrested and taken to the hospital, also was spewing about former President Barack Obama, and rap mogul Sean Combs.

"He doesn't like Obama. He doesn't like Trump. And, apparently, he doesn't like P. Diddy," the source told the Miami Herald.







Authorities do not believe Oddi has any ties to terrorism — one theory is that the attack was an attempt at suicide-by-cop.







Investigators on Friday afternoon were still reviewing witness accounts, surveillance videos and police body-cam footage. This is what they know, so far:

Oddi, who lived at a rental apartment complex about a mile from the resort, entered the property, likely on foot, sometime before 1:30 a.m. Detectives theorize he may have climbed a fence or entered through a back entrance.

On the property, he removed an American flag from a pole, then walked into the main lobby and began ranting "anti-Trump rhetoric" while draping the flag on the main counter, according to Perez. Witnesses said Oddi began ransacking the lobby and when confronted by a security guard, pointed a gun at him and dared him to call police.

Employees called 911 — the call went out as a possible aggravated assault.

As officers rushed to the hotel, Oddi began firing his semi-automatic pistol into the ceiling and chandeliers. A fire alarm went off. Five officers — four from Doral, one from Miami-Dade police — ran onto the property and exchanged gunfire with Oddi through the lobby's glass doors, police said.

Oddi fired at the officers from behind a lobby counter, but then ran off and was struck in the legs. He led officers on a brief foot chase through the lobby and upstairs but was arrested without any more violence.

The shooting at a Trump property immediately drew attention from around the nation. The President's son, Eric Trump, tweeted his appreciation to the police departments involved in the shootout.

An array of federal agencies are investigating, including the Secret Service, which is tasked with protecting the president, as well as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the police shooting, along with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.





Armed with a search warrant, agents descended on his apartment nearby to look for phones, computers and other evidence that might shed light on his motive.