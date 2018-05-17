911 call by Krista Glover and her husband, PGA golfer Lucas Glover

PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
Gulfport, Miss., police chief Leonard Papania and DEA agent Derryle Smith hold a press conference about counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl that can be fatal if taken.

Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.