He tried to run after crashing into a barber shop, cops say. His pants didn't cooperate.

A Florida man trying to escape police after crashing into a car, a pole and a barbershop, got foiled by his pants, police say.
Tobias Smith, 24, of Daytona Beach is in jail again. Next time Smith's on the street, you can bet he'll have a better belt.
Daytona Beach police say Smith wouldn't stop for a marked Daytona Beach police patrol unit. Perhaps Smith's seven appearances in Volusia County jail and year and four and a half months in prison had maxed out his endurance for the incarceration experience. Or, perhaps he was concerned about violating the bond he was out on after his March arrest on battery and false imprisonment charges.
Anyway, cops say Smith ran a light and crashed into a car, "leaving $10,000 in damages and the other driver badly shaken." (In a separate pending case from January, Smith is accused of intentionally ramming an ex-girlfriend's car with a stolen car.)
Smith's demolition derby continued, cops say, as he collided with an FPL pole, and then crashed into the front of a Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard barber shop that had customers inside. Police say no one was hurt.
That's when Smith decided to make a run for it. Maybe he had some old pants on — Smith's earlier arrest records list him at 260 pounds, his Department of Corrections entry says 250 and this year's arrest records put him at 160. But, according to the police account on the agency's Facebook page, what he definitely didn't have was a good belt.
"He bolted from the car he was driving, but was caught after his pants fell to his knees and he tripped."
Smith is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement; leaving the scene of an accident that involves an injury; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage over $50; driving an unregistered motor vehicle; and resisting an officer without violence. He also got tickets for driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage over $50.
His bond is $76,000.
