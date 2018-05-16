Six-time convicted felon arrested in connection with recent Sarasota shootings

A Sarasota man has been arrested in connection with two of four shootings that have unfolded in the same area over the past week.
Joshua J. Bane, 32, of Sarasota, is facing two counts of attempted murder in connection to two shootings that occurred in north Sarasota between May 8 and May 13, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The first shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. May 8 in the 1800 block of 23rd Street. A person was shot while sitting in a vehicle. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The second and third shootings took place on the same day, May 11.
Officers first responded to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Kr. Way and Pershing Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on a report that someone was shot while standing in the area. Their injuries were non-life threatening and the victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The next shooting took place later that morning at 8 a.m., in the 1500 block of 20th street. A person was also reported to be shot while standing in the area and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The final shooting occurred about 3:25 a.m. Sunday, May 13, near Palmadelia Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Way. Police found a man shot with life-threatening injuries. He was also transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The ages of the four shooting victims range from 30 to 60 years old. All are expected to survive, police said.
On Monday, May 14, officers uncovered information that led them to identify a possible suspect in two of the four shootings. Detectives then pieced together leads and information to determine the probable location of the suspect, which led them to arrest Bane on Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Tuttle Avenue.
The arrest took place without incident, police said. A gun and ammunition were recovered and will be sent for testing to determine if it was the one used in any of the shootings.
Bane is a six-time convicted felon with 50 prior felony and misdemeanor criminal charges, according to police.
Some of his previous charges since 2005 include aggravated assault, carrying a concealed firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; high speed fleeing to elude; and possession of a controlled substance.
“Leaving no stone unturned, we are going to see if Bane is connected to (the other shootings) in any way or if other suspects are involved,” Chief Bernadette DiPino said.
"We want the criminals responsible to know that we are relentlessly pursuing every possible lead and piece of information to the fullest extent possible. If you commit these crimes in the city of Sarasota, we will find you.”
Anyone with information on these cases can call the Sarasota Police Department at (941)-316-1199 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
