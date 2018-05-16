SWAT team called to Bradenton home where man is charged with domestic battery of his roommate

The Bradenton police SWAT team were called out to a home Wednesday afternoon in connection to a domestic battery case involving two roommates.
Police were called to a home in the 3300 block of 16th Avenue in Bradenton on Wednesday as part of an on-going domestic violence investigation. The man living in the home is already facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge involving his female roommate, according to Assistant Chief of Police Josh Cramer.
"We've been called out there a few times in the last several days," Cramer said.
When police arrived on Wednesday afternoon, the suspect was refusing to come out to speak with detectives. The SWAT team was called out as a precaution. Police had received new information that the battery could have been more severe, and lead to a felony battery charge.
Once they spoke with the man, however, and based on the information and evidence they already had, police were able to determine that the allegations did not rise to aggravated battery.
The suspect has insisted he is innocent since the onset of the investigation, Cramer said. The investigation remains on-going.
It was just after 1:30 p.m. when Bradenton police asked residents to avoid the area of the 3300 block of 16th Avenue West because of police activity. Outside the home, police can be heard shouting for the person inside to "come out."
