Publix shopper leaves her cart unattended. Pulling a gun was her next mistake.

You've seen it a hundred times while grocery shopping: Someone leaves their cart unattended at the checkout line and you pull in front of it, pay and be on your way.

But for one customer at a Tallahassee Publix on Sunday, shopping was not the pleasure the chain's slogan has long promised.

An argument between two shoppers over who was really next in line escalated into an armed confrontation in the store's parking lot, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Jessica Mock, 36, of Havana, a small suburb of Tallahassee, pulled a gun on a customer after the two quarreled in the store.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The victim, who was shopping with her two children, told deputies she saw the cart in the checkout line and no one was attached to it so she proceeded to the cashier to pay for her groceries. Mock, who told deputies she'd left the cart in the line when she realized she'd forgotten to pick up Tupperware, returned and became angry.

The other woman moved to another lane. Both finished checking out around the same time and left the store seconds apart, exchanging barbs along the way.

When the victim finished loading her groceries into her car and returned the cart to a stall she ran into Mock again. This time, Mock allegedly pulled a small handgun on the victim upon which the victim momentarily blacked out from fear, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.





After she recovered and drove off the premises, she said she spotted Mock following her in a car. The victim called police who apprehended Mock who was still driving behind the woman.

Mock told detectives she did not have a gun inside Publix, did not brandish a gun in the parking lot, and was not intentionally following the woman. Mock said she was the one who was threatened with gun violence by the victim. She told deputies the victim threatened "to shoot her in the head," WCTV Eyewitness News reported.

But deputies searched her car after she told them she had a gun in the vehicle. They found a silver .38 revolver in the center console along with the victim's license plate number scrawled on a note.

Mock, who was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct in 2010 by Leon County deputies, was taken to Leon County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and released Monday on a $1,000 bail.