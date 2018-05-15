Florida prison colonel charged in pepper-spray attack on inmate caught on video

Prosecutors on Tuesday accused a South Florida prison colonel with wrongfully pepper spraying an inmate, then forcing an underling to create a false report about the incident.
Everglades Correctional Institution Colonel Patrick Riggins was charged with misdemeanor battery on a detainee and felony official misconduct for the alleged attack on inmate Mazzard McMillan in July 2017.
That day, McMillan was one of several inmates who were told to get on the floor of the facility near Florida City. According to prosecutors, surveillance video showed McMillan starting to comply when Riggins "sprayed him with pepper spray without provocation or justification."
Riggins later ordered a captain, Lindsay Bethel, to create a "false incident report" to help cover up the use of force, prosecutors said in a press release. The case was investigated by the Department of Corrections' Inspector General's office.
“All individuals in custody should receive proper treatment and respect,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement “The law requires it and our community demands it. The investigation into this incident continues.”
Florida's prison system has been under intense scrutiny in recent years, with allegations of inmate abuse surfacing across the state. The corrections system has also been criticized for inmate deaths — at least 145 prisoners have died this year of various causes, a startling number that has drawn criticism from justice-reform advocates.
Comments