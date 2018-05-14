A neighbor heard a fight in a Bradenton home. Cops found a man had been stabbed

A 25-year-old man was stabbed at a Bradenton home in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office was called to the 200 block of Cape Harbour Loop around 12:40 a.m. after a neighbor reported nearing a fight.
Deputies arrived at the home and found the man had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies reported the suspect ran from the home before deputies arrived and has not yet been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
