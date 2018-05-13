'Armed and dangerous' man at large after robbing Sarasota Walmart, cops say

Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a Sarasota Walmart Sunday morning at gunpoint.
The incident occurred at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3500 N Tamiami Trail around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Armed with a firearm, the man walked into the cash checking area of the store and demanded cash, police said. He then immediately fled the store with a large quantity of money.
The man is believed to be in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 and around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark T-shirt under a dark red flannel shirt, carrying a dark string backpack.
He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect but were not able to find him as of Sunday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Police at (941)-316-1199 or Crime Stoppers at (941)-366-TIPS.
