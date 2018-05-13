Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting

A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning in north Sarasota.
Sarasota police detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred around 3:25am near Palmadelia Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota.
The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police say it's too early to tell whether the incident is connected to four other shootings that have occurred around the same area within the past week.
The suspect(s) are still at large and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at (941)-316-1199.
