They call him the 'BBQ Bandit,' but so far his crime-spree lacks some key ingredients

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has a bit of a mystery on its hands.
According to a Wednesday Facebook post, deputies are still seeking a suspect they have labeled "The BBQ Bandit."
"We see really bad crimes, and we see small crimes, and then we see crimes like this one that make us just say, 'What the Smurf is this?' Regardless, they're all still crimes, and we'll investigate them all."
The suspect has been allegedly committing a series of robberies in the same carport in Lakeland throughout the month of April.
The oddity here: The person in question seems to only pinch barbecue-related supplies.
Starting on April 12, the unidentified robber entered the aforementioned carport at around 5:45 p.m., nicking two bags of charcoal, the sheriff's report states.
Four days later, at 2:37 a.m., the BBQ Bandit revisited the scene. "This time, he's in need of some gasoline, so he takes a full five-gallon can."
On April 21, surveillance video again snagged the bandit in action, at 5:08 a.m., but nothing was taken.
"He either forgot what he came for, or the carport just didn't have what he was looking for. Was he expecting steak, chicken, or pork to be available?" jokes the post.
April 28 was the covert individual's last visit to the carport. In this instance, he stopped in at 9:55 p.m.
"Again, BBQ Bandit was just browsing or couldn't find what he was looking for. He hasn't been back since. Maybe he thought he wasn't getting good customer service like, 'Hello, BBQ Bandit, welcome to my carport. Is there anything special I can help you find here to steal? Perhaps a grill? Or a nice set of tongs? If you follow me to my kitchen, I can show you some fresh steaks.'"
The suspect appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s and wears the same set of New Balance shoes in each of the visits.
"So he's probably a Dad, because that's a spot-on description of a Dad right there. If that's the case, beware, he may have an arsenal of bad Dad jokes, which are worse than even our jokes," reads the post.
With Memorial Day coming up, there's a possibility this person may be back.
If you recognize the BBQ Bandit, the PCSO asks that you call Detective Walsh at 863-499-2400. Or, if you'd like to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477) www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
