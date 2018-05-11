Two men shot in separate shootings in Sarasota

Sarasota police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured Friday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of 20th Street to a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, two men approached the victim, shot him twice in the leg and then drove away from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The identity of the two shooters is unknown to police, but detectives do not believe the shooting was random.
While police did not fear there was a threat to the area, Booker High, Booker Middle, & Emma E. Booker Elementary schools were placed on a heightened security level for about an hour while police investigated nearby, according to the Sarasota County School District. The all clear for the schools was given just after 9 a.m. Friday.
Police are also investigating a second shooting that occurred a few hours earlier.
"We do not know at this point if they are connected," police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said.
The two crime scene are just over a mile from one another.
At 1:39 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Pershing Avenue, which is one block west of U.S. 301, to a report of man who was shot while standing in the area.
That victim was also taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments