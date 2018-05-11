Provided photo
Two men shot in separate shootings in Sarasota

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

May 11, 2018 09:28 AM

Sarasota

Sarasota police are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured Friday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of 20th Street to a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, two men approached the victim, shot him twice in the leg and then drove away from the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. The identity of the two shooters is unknown to police, but detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

While police did not fear there was a threat to the area, Booker High, Booker Middle, & Emma E. Booker Elementary schools were placed on a heightened security level for about an hour while police investigated nearby, according to the Sarasota County School District. The all clear for the schools was given just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Police are also investigating a second shooting that occurred a few hours earlier.

"We do not know at this point if they are connected," police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said.

The two crime scene are just over a mile from one another.

At 1:39 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Pershing Avenue, which is one block west of U.S. 301, to a report of man who was shot while standing in the area.

That victim was also taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

