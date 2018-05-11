Women fear potential return to prison. State blames budget for cuts to community treatment programs

Women who have undergone mental and substance abuse treatment for the behaviors that help land them in prison, fear having to return to prison after being told by Florida Department of Corrections officials that a transition center program would be closing because of budget cutbacks.
The women at Bradenton Bridge got the news during a surprise visit on May 1 from officials with the Department of Corrections. Women say they were told that they could have to return to prison as a result.
Now women are speaking out, fearing what might happen if the program is cut as has been proposed.
"My fears," said one woman who asked not to be named, "depression and getting lost back in the system and not being able to get back into the work-release."
Her family is also concerned, knowing how great of an impact the program has had on her.
"At the very least, what we want the women who are there now to be able to finish the program because many of them only have a few months left," her sister said.
Since the visit from Department of Corrections officials, women at the treatment center have been panicking, she explained. Less than five days after the visit, a woman in the work-release center, Silver Bean, escaped.
Bean was captured early Friday in Riveria Beach not far from where she used to call home.
This is not the first time a lack of funding has threatened Bradenton Bridge. In the past few years, the facility has come close to having to shut its door three times.
“For over 15 years, staff at the Bradenton Transition Center have been instrumental in changing hundreds of lives and helping women in the criminal justice system return to communities as productive citizens," said Lori Costantino-Brown, Bridges International president and chief executive officer. "As the Department of Corrections is again attempting to eliminate community based treatment funding, we are asking for help from the community to save these proven effective programs. "
Costantino-Brown urged members of the community to reach out to Gov. Rick Scott and local legislators to implore them not to eliminate community substance abuse funding critical during a statewide opioid crisis.
Manatee County has been at the epicenter of the opioid crisis, which brought Scott here just weeks ago for the signing of new legislation putting a limit on opioid prescriptions and providing $65 million to fight the epidemic statewide.
The cuts to the Department of Corrections budget are being blamed for the proposed 40 percent decrease in funding for community-based treatment programs. The proposed cuts include eliminating the transition center at Bradenton Bridge and reducing the number of treatment beds at two of First Step of Sarasota's residential programs.
The decision is counter-intuitive, according to Melissa Larkin-Skinger, chief executive officer of Centerstone of Florida in Bradenton.
Phillip “P.J.” Brooks, vice president of outpatient and youth services at First Step of Sarasota, fears the budget will leave many without access to care . As a result, this could cause a rise in recidivism.
Bridges International shared letters from women at the Bradenton transition center. A letter from one woman, currently in the 11th year of her 15-year sentence, asks for help in saving her life, claiming the program is like no other.
"I was only 20 when I was initially incarcerated and often felt hopeless at ever seeing the light of day or dreaming of a life outside of the fence or for someone so young," the woman wrote. "It has been emotionally damaging to live so many years empty and alone."
Bradenton Bridge changed that, she goes on to say, helping her prepare for returning to life in the community.
"This program is providing me with the necessary tools to become a better person and to feel human again, not just another number," she wrote. "That is not possible behind the fence. Every aspect involved within this program is crucial to the rehabilitation process. "
At Bradenton Bridge she has been able to work on her abandonment issues and learned to trust others again. Opening up with the other women, whom she calls "sisters", has not only enabled her to work on these problems but taught her to have compassion for others and the struggles they face.
