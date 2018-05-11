Escaped inmate from Bradenton Bridge captured not far from her home

More than four days after escaping the Bradenton Bridge transition and work-release center, a woman was captured not far from where she used to call home.
Silver Denise Bean, 37, was found in Riveria Beach early Friday. She will now face an additional charge of escape.
Bean was discovered missing at Bradenton Bridge, 2104 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, during a routine head count. When Bean still couldn't be found after a search of the grounds, staff called the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Less than a week before Bean's escape, women at the Bradenton Bridge got a surprise visit from Florida Department of Corrections officials and learned that the transition center program would be eliminated because of budget cutbacks and that some of them could be going back to prison.
Bean was scheduled to be released from the work-release center on Sept. 19, 2019, but could now face more prison time.
A year ago, Bean was sentenced to serve three years for a possession of cocaine conviction out of Palm Beach County..
