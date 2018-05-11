One dead, another wounded after car shot up during rush hour

The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video of a jewelry store owner being attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two masked men who forced him to open the safe and tied him up before stealing jewelry and the victim's car.
Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated.
A Port St. Lucie man was arrested after he crashed his PT Cruiser into a Speedway Gas Station and fled the scene. Melvin Venable, 23, was later arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting an officer.
Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.