The cocaine is worth up to $627 million. And the Coast Guard wants you to see it

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded almost six tons of cocaine at Port Everglades on Thursday, the result of intercepting six vessels from February through mid-April.

About 11,995 pounds of cocaine works out to 5,452.273 kilograms or 5,452,273 grams. At the Miami street prices quoted by Narcotics News, that works out to a street value of $299,875,015 to $627,011,395.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf snagged about 1,653 pounds of cocaine on its one interdiction. The Coast Guard Cutter Bear picked up the most blow, an estimated 6,029 pounds on two cases. The Coast Guard Cutter James had the most interceptions, three, which brought in an estimated 4,313 pounds.

Waters off South America and the Central America region, including Mexico, were patrolled for these interdictions.