His legless girlfriend hid in a plastic tote when Florida deputies were at the door, cops say

Florida authorities found a wanted woman who lost both of her legs in a police shooting in a plastic tote where her boyfriend tried to hide her, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force went to a home on Lake Elizabeth Drive in Winter Haven on Tuesday after receiving information that 39-year-old Krystle Lee Anderson, who was wanted on a warrant out of Orange County, was at the home with her boyfriend John Robert Carr Jr.
When authorities came to the home, Carr, 48, told officials Anderson was not there. But through a window, authorities saw Carr put a person in a plastic tote in one of the bedrooms, according to the sheriff's office.
Carr was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of resisting arrest. Additional charges are pending.
Officials found Anderson inside the tote. She eventually surrendered to deputies without incident and was taken to the Polk County jail. Her warrant for failure to appear stemmed from a 2015 incident in which she held people inside an Orange County Burger King hostage with a firearm, according to the sheriff's office. The gun was later found to be a BB gun.
A news release from the sheriff's office said Anderson held the people inside the fast-food restaurant hostage until she was involved in a shooting with an Ocoee police officer.
The Orlando Sentinel reported Anderson was trying to confront a relative who worked at the restaurant with the gun on May 22, 2015. An officer went inside and told Anderson to drop her weapon and she pointed the gun at him, causing the officer to fear for his life. The officer fired his gun, injuring Anderson.
She lost both of her legs in the incident and was charged with armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Anderson did not appear for court on those charges, resulting in the warrant for her arrest, according to the sheriff's office.
