Florida woman called 911 for help. She asked paramedics for beer

A St. Petersburg woman is facing charges after she called 911 for help but when officials arrived, she had a different request: she wanted a drink.
According to an arrest affidavit, Jennifer S. Sunday, 57, called 911 twice on Tuesday and told officials she had a medical emergency.
But when paramedics arrived at her house at 12:06 p.m. and again at 3:41 p.m., Sunday, who also goes by the name Jennifer Roberts, told them she needed beer. The affidavit noted there was indication she was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
Sunday was charged with misuse of wireless 911 system, a misdemeanor. She was taken to the Pinellas County jail but has since been released on her own recognizance.
Sunday has called 911 for what she said were medical emergencies 28 times since Feb. 6, according to the affidavit. However, none of the calls were for an actual emergency.
Court records show she was charged with and pleaded guilty to misusing the 911 system in June 2016 and has previously faced several other charges ranging from felony battery to disorderly intoxication.
Comments