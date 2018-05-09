For shooting another man outside an Oneco bar, Florida man sentenced to prison

After being found guilty of shooting a man in the head, a Florida man was sentenced to serve a life-long prison term.
Maruo Ramirez, 39, was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the shooting that injured a then 21-year-old man outside an Oneco bar last summer.
According to the probable cause affidavit in court records, it was around 9:30 p.m. on June 4, 2017, when the victim was in the parking lot of El Paisano’s and Ramirez walked up behind him. The man was on his phone when Ramirez punched him in the head, grabbed a gun from his waistband and shot the man in the left side of the head.
A bouncer at the bar saw the incident, wrestled the gun away and held Ramirez until Manatee County Sheriff's deputies arrived, according to the State Attorney's Office. Another witness grabbed the gun and gave it to investigators. According to the affidavit, the serial number on the gun had been filed off and was not able to be read.
The State Attorney’s Office said Ramirez’s DNA was found on the gun.
Video from the bar did not capture the shooting, but showed Ramirez with an object in his waistband while talking to one of the witnesses moments before, according to the State Attorney's Office.
The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital.
When he was arrested, Ramirez gave deputies a false name, but when deputies ran his fingerprints they were able to identify him.
Ramirez was previously convicted of attempted trafficking in cocaine in 2003.
For the June 4 shooting, Ramirez was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, battery and giving a false name to law enforcement. A jury convicted him in January. Facing a mandatory minimum of 25 years, Ramirez was sentenced Monday to life in prison.
During the trial, Ramirez took the stand in his own defense and said he was the victim of an attack in the parking lot, according to a news release. However, the State Attorney’s Office said he could not provide information about who attacked him or how his DNA got on the gun that was used to shoot the victim.
A count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is still pending and set for a July 2 trial, according to court documents.
