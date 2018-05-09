Person shot while sitting in car, Sarasota police say

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night, according to Sarasota police.
Police were called to investigate after a person was shot while sitting in their vehicle in the 1800 block of 23rd Street around 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
The person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital but police said the injuries were non life-threatening. Police have not yet made an arrest.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarasota police at 941-316-1199 or 911.
Comments