He shot a person in the face. Now he's staring at 25 years in state prison

A man accused of shooting someone in the face in 2016 over a parking dispute was sentenced to 25 years in state prison, according to State Attorney Ed Brodsky's office.
David Johnston, 53, was convicted by a jury trial of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm.
The shooting occurred in September 2016 and was investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, officials said.
Johnston, a member of the Crazy Horse Motorcycle Club, shot the victim in the face following a dispute over the victim's car being parked in their driveway.
The trial was held at the Manatee County Courthouse from April 30 to May 2. Johnston was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by three years of probation.
"The defendant's actions were rooted in anger rather than fear. The laws of our State do not permit the resolution of disputes through violence," Assistant State Attorney Dickey Hough said in a statement. "We appreciate the jury's thoughtful consideration of the facts and the careful application of those facts to law."
