Body cam footage of cop who kicked at handcuffed suspect

Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated.
A Port St. Lucie man was arrested after he crashed his PT Cruiser into a Speedway Gas Station and fled the scene. Melvin Venable, 23, was later arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting an officer.
Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.
Authorities announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday, June 15, 2016, as they renewed their search for an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.