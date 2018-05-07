Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated. DaPastor Yoo via Facebook Matias J. Ocner
Crime

K-9 cop reassigned after he's caught on camera forcefully yanking his dog's leash

By Carli Teproff

May 07, 2018 08:39 PM

A Wilton Manors K-9 officer has been reassigned pending a review after video surfaced showing him forcefully yanking his four-legged partner's leash during a traffic stop, according to the department.

The viral video, posted on DaPastor Yoo's Facebook page, shows the unidentified officer circling a black car with his dog. When the pair gets to the back driver's side — about 20 seconds into the 31-second video — the officer turns around and pulls.

By Monday night, it had over 350,000 views.

"This man followed me from Sunrise Blvd. down Powerline just to pull me over for a tint, so why you need to search my car [emojis] and bring the dog out??" Dapastor Yoo wrote. "Then he get mad at the dog cause he ain’t find nothing!!"

The department said Monday that "the agency is aware of a video involving one of our K-9 officers and his canine partner."

"Currently the canine partner is in the care of a veterinarian where a medical assessment is being conducted," the department said in a Facebook post. "Furthermore, our agency is conducting a full investigation into this matter and the Officer has been reassigned from K-9 duties pending this review."

