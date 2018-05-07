George Zimmerman threatened to feed an investigator to an alligator, court records say

George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of killing Miami teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, is facing a misdemeanor stalking charge after he made several threats to a private investigator, including feeding him to an alligator, according to the probable cause affidavit.

That same affidavit, from Seminole County Sheriff's Office, says Zimmerman texted private investigator Dennis Warren a link to an article that quotes Zimmerman as saying, "I know how to handle people who f--- with me. I have since February 2012."

That's a reference to Feb. 26, 2012, when Zimmerman, a neighborhood watchman in Sanford, shot and killed Trayvon around 7 p.m. as Trayvon returned from a convenience store during halftime of the NBA All-Star Game. He had been staying with his dad, who lived in the neighborhood. Zimmerman said he shot Trayvon in self defense.

Warren told SCSO that Cinemart Productions hired him to find people who might participate in a documentary about Trayvon's life and the night of his death.

Warren said he texted and left a voice mail for Zimmerman on Sept. 21, 2017. He told SCSO he had no further contact until producer Mike Gasparro told Warren on Dec. 13 that Zimmerman was "extremely agitated" and threatening violence against Gasparro and Warren.

Gasparro told Warren that a Zimmerman text promised, "I'm going to find (Warren) and I'm bringing hell with me" and another that showed Zimmerman's displeasure at Warren contacting his uncle: "Local or former law officer. He's well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4!"

Three days later, the affidavit says, Zimmerman skipped the middle man. He phoned Warren directly 21 times, sent 38 text messages and left seven voice mails in two hours, 27 minutes.

"Answer your phone," Zimmerman texted.

The State Attorney's Office for Seminole and Brevard Counties said, "An evaluation of the evidence against Zimmerman was conducted by experienced prosecutors who determined they reasonably believe the alleged crime of Stalking F.S. 784.048 (2) (M-1) can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial."

Zimmerman will appear before Judge Mark Herr for arraignment at 9 a.m. May 30.

Since Zimmerman's acquittal, he's had a domestic violence-battery/domestic violence aggravated assault case against him dropped in 2013 and another domestic violence aggravated assault case against him dropped in 2015.