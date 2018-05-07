Inmate at Bradenton Bridge escapes as others face returning to prison because of budget cutbacks

Less than a week after women at The Bradenton Bridge Transition and Community Release Center for women preparing for their transition from prison back to the community learned the transition program was being cut, one of the women in the work release program has escaped.
Silver Denise Bean, 37, was discovered missing during a routine head count at The Bradenton Bridge, 2104 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Staff at the facility searched the grounds but could not find her so they contacted the sheriff's office, according to a news release issued late Monday morning.
Last week, women at the facility learned that the transition center would be closing and that they would be returning to prison during a surprise visit from Florida Department of Corrections officials, according to the family of an inmate in the program.
Bridges of America, the facility's private not-for-profit operator, has six contracts that are listed on DOC's Health Services Implementation Plan to make the necessary cuts to offset a $28 million shortage in prison funding in the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Bean is housed at The Bradenton Bridge's Work Release Center where she was completing her three-year sentence for a possession of cocaine conviction out of Palm Beach County. She was scheduled to be released in the summer of 2019.
The sheriff's office did not issue a news release on Sunday because the Department of Corrections said it would, according to sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow. When nothing had been release as of Monday morning, the sheriff's office decided to release news of Bean's escape.
An arrest warrant for escape has been issued for Bean, and anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or their local law enforcement agency.
