A man and woman were in arguing in the street. The woman's sister brought a gun, cops say

Two sisters were arrested after one of the women, a convicted felon, fired a gun at a man her sister was fighting with, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
About 9:55 p.m. Sunday, Kemon Ward, 20 was arguing with a 32-year-old man in the street in the 500 block of 20th Street West, Palmetto, when Ward punched the man and the victim responded by punching Ward.
Ward's sister, Zykira Garvin, 21, saw what happened and pulled a handgun and fired it at the man. She then ran to her nearby home, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded and arrested Ward and Garvin.
The sheriff's office said the gunfire did not hit anything, and no injuries were reported.
Garvin faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation. She was being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
Ward faces a charge of simple assault. She was being held on a $500 bond.
Comments