He wanted to 'barbecue all the child molesters' — but one thing ruined his plans, cops say

A man is behind bars after being accused of trying to burn sex offenders in Kissimmee, according to Osceola County authorities.
Jorge Porto-Sierra, 50, confessed to the police that he tried to kill several people at the Friendly Village Inn motel on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, WESH TV reported.
He revealed after his arrest on March 7, that he arrived at the motel to "barbecue all the child molesters and kill them." The station said at least two of the four victims are convicted sex offenders.
Witnesses told police that Porto-Sierra issued several threats shouting, "I'm going to kill you, child molester," and allegedly started throwing gas at the door of a person's house.
Porto-Sierra is accused of breaking the window of a motel to pour gasoline inside, and witnesses said he always took a lighter with him. When the police asked him why he did not follow through on his threats, Porto-Sierra told them they just arrived too soon.
He has been formally charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder. Porto-Sierra was taken to the Osceola County jail.
