A Highlands County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and critically wounded in Lake Placid Sunday, May 6, 2018.
A Highlands County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and critically wounded in Lake Placid Sunday, May 6, 2018. Highlands County Sheriff's Office
A Highlands County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and critically wounded in Lake Placid Sunday, May 6, 2018. Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Florida deputy responding to 'neighbor dispute' shot and critically wounded, officials say

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

May 06, 2018 11:03 PM

A sheriff's deputy in Central Florida responding to a "neighbor dispute" was shot and critically wounded Sunday night, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy, identified as William Gentry, was called to a home in Lake Placid just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a press conference aired live on Facebook.

"It was over a cat that had possibly been shot by a neighbor," he said.



According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Gentry "made contact with a resident of a home," and then a short time later "a call came in that the deputy had been shot."

The deputy was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, the department said.

A 69-year-old man, according to the department, was arrested.

"Please keep the deputy and his family in your prayers," the department said in a Facebook post.

  Comments  