He was stopped for speeding. The 'probiotic for his dog' got him arrested, cops say.

It started as a routine traffic stop for speeding, but then police found a bag full of white powder tucked in the backseat, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.
The man's excuse, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post: It was a probiotic for his dog.
Deputies dismissed the notion, and John Crane Jr., a registered sex offender from Miami-Dade county, was charged Saturday with heroin trafficking, the department said.
He was being held in a Martin County jail on a $200,000 bond.
Crane, whose last address was in Southwest Miami-Dade, was released from jail in 2001 after being convicted of several crimes including kidnapping and sexual battery of a person 12 years or older in 1997, records show. Upon his release, he had to register as a sexual offender.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said "Crane’s excessive speed landed him a traffic stop as he headed northbound on Florida’s Turnpike through Martin County."
The "stop blossomed into an arrest," after a a K-9 unit alerted to an an illegal substance in the car, the department said.
"When deputies searched the vehicle, they found 162- grams of heroin tucked inside a bag in the backseat," the sheriff's office said in the post. "Tonight, 162-grams of the toxic substance will not make it to our streets."
In addition to the drug charge, deputies also wanted to teach Crane a lesson about slowing down.
"He was also issued a traffic warning for speeding," the department said.
