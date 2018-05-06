John Crane Jr.
He was stopped for speeding. The 'probiotic for his dog' got him arrested, cops say.

By Carli Teproff

May 06, 2018 10:33 PM

It started as a routine traffic stop for speeding, but then police found a bag full of white powder tucked in the backseat, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The man's excuse, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post: It was a probiotic for his dog.

Deputies dismissed the notion, and John Crane Jr., a registered sex offender from Miami-Dade county, was charged Saturday with heroin trafficking, the department said.

He was being held in a Martin County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Crane, whose last address was in Southwest Miami-Dade, was released from jail in 2001 after being convicted of several crimes including kidnapping and sexual battery of a person 12 years or older in 1997, records show. Upon his release, he had to register as a sexual offender.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said "Crane’s excessive speed landed him a traffic stop as he headed northbound on Florida’s Turnpike through Martin County."

The "stop blossomed into an arrest," after a a K-9 unit alerted to an an illegal substance in the car, the department said.

"When deputies searched the vehicle, they found 162- grams of heroin tucked inside a bag in the backseat," the sheriff's office said in the post. "Tonight, 162-grams of the toxic substance will not make it to our streets."

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies say they discovered a bag full of 162 grams of heroin in the backseat of John Crane Jr's car. Crane was pulled over for speeding, the sheriff's office said.
In addition to the drug charge, deputies also wanted to teach Crane a lesson about slowing down.

"He was also issued a traffic warning for speeding," the department said.

