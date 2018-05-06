Armed man who robbed Bradenton Waffle House still at large

A man wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun robbed a Bradenton Waffle House on Sunday evening and fled the scene, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
The man entered the Waffle House at 603 67th St. Circle E. around 5:45 p.m. with a firearm in hand.
He ordered everyone to the ground and demanded money from the register, deputies said.
An employee inside the store opened the register and gave the man the cash inside.
He fled the restaurant in an unknown direction and was last seen wearing the ski mask, a black-hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941)-747-3011.
