Police search for Sarasota shooting suspect who used badge as disguise to enter apartment building

Police in Sarasota are searching for a man who allegedly used a tactical vest and a badge to pose as a process server to enter an apartment building.
Around 12:10 p.m. Saturday, Sarasota police say Ryan Flanzer, 25, fired several rounds into the door of an apartment unit in the 1300 block of Main Street. The home was unoccupied and there were no injuries.
Flanzer fled in a dark-colored SUV with a Florida license plate, Y14XJN. He is considered armed and dangerous and wanted for shooting at an unoccupied dwelling.
Video surveillance appeared to capture Flanzer wearing a camouflage shirt and pants and white sneakers. He was also seen carrying a handgun, police say.
Police believe the shooting to be a targeted incident and officers have attempted to contact Flanzer to get him to turn himself in. The public is not believed to be in danger.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the location of Flanzer is asked to call 911.
