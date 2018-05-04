Three guys entered this Five Guys after hours. Deputies say they weren't looking for burgers

Deputies in Sarasota are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a Five Guys restaurant Thursday night.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said around 11:08 p.m., three men with medium builds entered 5354 Fruitville Road. The suspects wore masks and carried guns, deputies said.
Witnesses say the robbers took money from the restaurant's safe and demanded the employees hand over their phones and wallets.
A K-9 unit was unable to locate the suspects, but a witness in the parking lot said the group traveled in a black Nissan Altima. The suspects wore dark clothing, masks, gloves and were a little less than six feet tall, witness said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900.
