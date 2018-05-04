Dozens of local suspected drug traffickers arrested in 'Operation Spring Cleaning,' cops say

There are fewer suspected drug traffickers on Florida streets after a bit of "spring cleaning," according to law enforcement officials.
Operation Spring Cleaning, a strategic initiative hosted by the sheriff's office along with 34 Florida counties, focused on the investigation and arrests of those believed to be manufacturing, delivering or trafficking drugs, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
In Sarasota County, officials arrested a total of 80 people, removing 77 suspected drug traffickers from the streets, the sheriff's office announced Friday. In addition, 18 pounds of controlled substances and four guns were seized by investigators.
“Initiatives like these are crucial to maintaining the high quality of life we enjoy here on the suncoast,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a news release. “Infiltrating the dealer networks to destroy the sale and distribution of opioids remains a top priority for the sheriff’s office. We will continue to aggressively pursue and investigate these crimes until dealers understand their business is not welcome in Sarasota County."
Manatee County, which also participated in the initiative, reported 73 arrests for trafficking or sale and delivery of drugs between October and April. Officials also seized 48 guns and more than 200 pounds of drugs, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Across the state, there were a total of 4,988 people arrested for trafficking or sale and delivery of controlled substances, hundreds of whom were previously wanted on other outstanding warrants. Nearly 12.5 million grams of drugs and more than 1,600 firearms were also confiscated, according to the Florida Sheriffs Association.
