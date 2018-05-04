Cross-dressing men tried to seduce a teen. Then they attacked and sexually assaulted him, cops say

The assailants of a 14-year-old boy who was walking to a friend's house in a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale last August, thought they had the perfect hook to captivate him.
They dressed as transvestites, to make him believe they were women, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police.
But, although they wore curly wigs and were made up, the teenager noticed that something did not fit with the opposite gender.
It was their voices.
The victim "described that he knew the suspects were males because when they talked they sounded like males," the arrest report states.
Aware that something bad would happen, the teenager ran. But it was not fast enough.
The subjects, armed with a pistol and a knife, reached him. They hit him on the head, tied his wrists and dragged him to the back of an abandoned house, where performed oral sex on the teen while the other watched, authorities reported.
They threatened to kill him if he shouted.
However, he still shouted and the suspects escaped, leaving no clues as to his whereabouts.
Last week, an anonymous tip and DNA evidence allowed the police to issue an arrest warrant for Javoris Quentin Phillips, 36, who was arrested Wednesday in Orange County.
Known for having several aliases — Fredrick, Cedrick, Hannah, Aceiyana — Phillips finds himself behind bars and without bond in Broward's main prison, accused of kidnapping and lewd and lascivious battery of a victim under the age of 15, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The second suspect is a fugitive.
Phillips's criminal record attests to a person of few scruples. According to the newspaper, Justice has found him guilty, among other crimes, of illegal possession of weapons, trespassing, battery on a law enforcement officer, prostitution and car jacking.
He was using one of his identities, the real one, that the defendant registered his vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai, which the victim identified, Local 10 News reported.
The station quotes agent Meredith Tisch, who drafted the arrest report. "Photographs taken of Javoris often change," she wrote. "Javoris has various different looks including female ... Regardless of the state's recognition as the suspect as a male, the suspect committed this aforementioned acts dressed as a female,
