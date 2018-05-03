Miami cop caught on video kicking handcuffed man on ground in head, relieved of duty

A Miami police officer was relieved of duty Thursday when a video surfaced of him running toward a suspected car thief who was lying on his stomach on the grass in handcuffs and kicking him in the head.
The incident, in which the suspect didn't appear to be a threat and didn't have any opportunity to defend himself when he was kicked, was immediately referred by Miami police to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office for possible prosecution of the officer.
"I'm very happy the chief took swift, immediate action," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
Miami Police Officer Mario Figueroa, who has been on the force for two years, was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the state's investigation. The suspect who was kicked by Figueroa, David Vladim Suazo, 31, is facing a host of charges ranging from grand theft to fleeing an officer.
The violent scene was captured on cellphone video by Lisa Harrell, a former Florida International University student who lives at the Culmer Apartments on Northwest Eighth Street and Seventh Avenue in the Overtown section of Miami. She said she was so outraged she posted the video on her Facebook page and sent a copy to the city of Miami.
The stay-at-home mom was inside her apartment just before 10 a.m. Thursday and went outside, she said, when her dog wouldn't stop barking.
That's when she saw Suazo running back-and-forth through courtyards in the apartment complex, until he was trapped and gave himself up.
"He ran around and then he was face-to-face with police," Harrell said. "He put his hands on his head. The police said lay down. He did. And then the police just came and kicked him."
On Facebook, Harrell posted, "He was down already. Didn't have to kick him!!! I will not let this go unnoticed."
The 51-second video clearly shows a man lying on his stomach on the grass with his hands over his head. A dog can be heard barking in the background. As one officer cautiously approaches from the right and bends down to handcuff the suspect, Figueroa is seen quickly racing in from the right side and kicking violently at the man's head.
He kicked so hard he almost fell over.
After Figueroa's kick, two other officers approach and about 20 seconds later the video ends. Harrell said she turned off her cellphone because she noticed the cops looking at her. She said at no time was she told to put the camera down.
By early afternoon Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina announced he had suspended the officer with pay and said the video "depicts a clear violation of policy."
By late afternoon, other than a quickly issued statement not naming Figueroa, Miami police had refrained from discussing the confrontation. Fraternal Order of Police president Ed Lugo also chose not to comment to the Miami Herald.
State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she watched the video with indignation and instructed Assistant State Attorney Johnette Hardiman of the department's public corruption unit to initiate an investigation.
"I was shocked and appalled by what I saw," the state attorney said.
Late Thursday afternoon Miami police released Suazo's arrest report, which told the story of police chasing a car thief who endangered the public as he fought off their attempt to take him into custody
Police said they when they first spotted Suazo, he was driving a blue, 2000 Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen in Broward County. The report says when an officer turned on his siren ordering Suazo to stop, the suspect sped up toward the Culmer Apartments. There, police said, he sped up further, jumped a sidewalk, crashed into a wall and fled on foot.
Police said as Suazo ran they repeatedly gave him loud verbal commands to get on the ground. When finally confronted by Figueroa, the report says, the suspect took "a fighting stance" and swore at the officer. Then, according to the report, Figueroa deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective. The report doesn't say if the Taser hit its mark.
Finally, another officer fired his Taser at Suazo and ordered him to the ground. Suazo followed the command and was kicked in the head by Figueroa as he was being handcuffed.
At no point in Suazo's arrest report does it make mention that Figueroa kicked at the suspect's head.
Suazo was charged with third-degree grand theft, fleeing and eluding a police officer, reckless driving with damage to a property or person, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer without violence.
