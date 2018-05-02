Suspected Little Haiti rapist Tavares Canty is arrested by City of Miami police on May 2, 2018. Reliable News Media
Suspected Little Haiti rapist Tavares Canty is arrested by City of Miami police on May 2, 2018. Reliable News Media

Crime

Police capture suspect in rape and attempted kidnapping caught on video

By Charles Rabin And David J. Neal

crabin@miamiherald.com

dneal@MiamiHerald.com

May 02, 2018 01:59 PM

Miami police captured Tavares Canty, the suspect in an attempted kidnapping and a rape in Little Haiti, on Wednesday around 11 a.m..

A man Miami police pegged as Canty was caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman from her house Friday morning. She managed to escape. Cops say Canty raped another woman in her home about an hour later.



The City of Miami Police Department released video of an alleged rapist Tavares Anthony Canty attempting to sexually assault a woman in Little Haiti. Miami Police Department





Tavares Canty mugshot
Tavares Canty
Miami Police Department

Police had been tracking him since then. They found the 35-year-old Canty with the help of tips they received that were not released to the public.

He was taken into custody outside the city near Northwest 24th Avenue and 66th Street by Miami police. The manhunt was intense enough that, just before his capture, police were set to raise the reward for information leading to his arrest.

Canty's Florida Dept. of Corrections page lists aliases Tavores Antonio Canty, Tavares Cantany, Trevaris Canton, Jermaine Canty and Terry Miller. His rap sheet includes convictions for grand theft, strongarm robbery and felony battery, and he spent six years in prison from 2007-2013.

Tavares Canty corrections mugshot
Tavares Canty's Dept. of Corrections mugshot
Florida Dept. of Corrections









  Comments  