Police capture suspect in rape and attempted kidnapping caught on video

Miami police captured Tavares Canty, the suspect in an attempted kidnapping and a rape in Little Haiti, on Wednesday around 11 a.m..
A man Miami police pegged as Canty was caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman from her house Friday morning. She managed to escape. Cops say Canty raped another woman in her home about an hour later.
Police had been tracking him since then. They found the 35-year-old Canty with the help of tips they received that were not released to the public.
He was taken into custody outside the city near Northwest 24th Avenue and 66th Street by Miami police. The manhunt was intense enough that, just before his capture, police were set to raise the reward for information leading to his arrest.
Canty's Florida Dept. of Corrections page lists aliases Tavores Antonio Canty, Tavares Cantany, Trevaris Canton, Jermaine Canty and Terry Miller. His rap sheet includes convictions for grand theft, strongarm robbery and felony battery, and he spent six years in prison from 2007-2013.
Comments