He's in jail on a charge of bringing a loaded gun to a school. Mom says that's good.

A Miami 18-year-old sits in jail on a charge of trespassing on school property with a firearm after being arrested at Miami Jackson Senior High School.
And his mother's got no problem with it.
Zion Horne also faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Horne's bond is $106,000, unusually high for someone without a criminal record.
But, according to WPLG-Channel 10, Horne's mother was all for it.
"If he's carrying a gun, he's obviously into something that is not right," Kenyetta Horne said in court.
Later, after hearing of the gang connections reportedly referenced in the arrest report, Kenyatta Horne said to WSVN Channel 7, “I had no clue that he was shooting guns. I had no clue that he was affiliated to the folks that I know is dangerous. He could’ve put me and my child in danger and I didn’t know. Oh, God.”
Various reports quoted the arrest report as saying an anonymous tip told faculty that a former Jackson student was on campus with a gun. A school resource officer found Zion Horne in a second-floor bathroom with a .40-caliber pistol with a bullet chambered.
"He needs to be in there and think about what he's done and what he's trying to get into, and the devil is a liar," Kenyatta Horne told NBC6.
