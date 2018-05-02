Thinking someone stole his socks, Florida man attacked two with a sword, cops say

After slashing two people with a sword during an argument over socks, a Florida man is behind bars and facing charges, according to reports.
Pasco County deputies said the argument between 47-year-old Brandon McCray and two others started over a pair of socks, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
He threatened them, saying "he would be back and they would be sorry," WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
McCray, of Hudson, thought someone stole his socks and was arguing with a man and woman Monday in the 13000 block of Lauderdale Street in Hudson, according to Bay News 9. He then turned a sword on the 53-year-old man, who suffered "serious lacerations" to his hands and forearms trying to defend himself.
The man nearly lost some of his fingers, according to WFLA.
McCray then attacked his 43-year-old ex-girlfriend with the sword. She suffered a wound to her thigh, according to Bay News 9.
A second struggle ensued between the two men but McCray eventually left the home and hid the sword, WTSP reported. He was later arrested at a neighbor's home.
The man and woman were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
McCray was charged with attempted murder and domestic felony battery with a deadly weapon and booked into the Pasco County jail.
