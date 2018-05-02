A man and a woman were injured after shots were fired at their vehicle, cops say

Two people were taken to a hospital after they pulled into a sheriff's office district station with gunshot rounds through their vehicle windows, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, a black four-door vehicle with gunshot rounds through its windows pulled into the Manatee County Sheriff's Office District 2 station, located at 407 57th Ave. E., at a high rate of speed.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle were treated by EMS for injuries from being struck by broken glass and they were taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Dave Bristow, spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, said the man and woman were not shot.
Deputies believe the shots were fired nearby and the man and woman drove up to the station quickly after the shooting, according to Bristow.
Officials found fentanyl on the man and charges are pending.
Both the man and the woman remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition with non-life threatening injures, Bristow said.
Officials are investigating and are looking for who fired the shots, Bristow said.
Comments