Brother of Parkland shooter arrested after he showed up at another school, records show

Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, is in trouble again.

On Tuesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Zachary Cruz's arrest for violating his probation on charges stemming from his March 19 arrest for trespassing on Marjory Stoneman Douglas school grounds in Parkland. He was arrested Tuesday night by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Palm Beach County jail on the warrant.

According to the warrant, Cruz, 18, violated his six-month probation by driving a brown Kia SUV without a valid driver's license on Northern Boulevard, just east of Jog Road in Lake Worth, on Saturday, April 28. On that same day, he also was within 25 feet of the west parking lot of Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth.

After his March arrest, the court placed him on a stringent six-month probation, which included avoiding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High within at least a mile radius. He also could not go to any other school unless he was enrolled, the court said.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, opened fire with an assault rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, killing 17 students and faculty members.

