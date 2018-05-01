Bradenton man faces charges after messaging 10-year-old to send pictures and skip school, cops say

A 48-year-old Bradenton man was arrested Monday night after deputies say he tried to entice a 10-year-old boy to send him pictures and skip school to meet with him.
Andrew Amundson was arrested Monday night by Manatee County deputies after the boy's father contacted the sheriff's office.
On April 16, the boy started receiving text messages from someone identifying himself as Drew.
During the texts, Drew said he was a 48-year-old man and asked for a "face picture," deputies said. Then he started calling the victim.
The boy's father asked about the phone calls and immediately notified the sheriff's office.
During the investigation, a detective posed as the 10-year-old and started exchanging messages with the subject. The man tried on several occasions to get the child, who was really a detective, to sneak out at night to meet up with him and to skip school.
An arrest warrant was obtained, deputies said, and Amundson was taken into custody. The victim and suspect were unknown to each other prior to this incident, and it is still not known how Amundson got the boy's cell phone information.
Amundson faces charges of use of a device to lure/entice a child for sexual activity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.
