The father knew his friend drugged women. Still, he brought the friend back to his home.

A Florida man is accused of drugging and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl while her father lay unconscious in the next room.
West Palm Beach resident Carl Kenry Gonzalez sits in Palm Beach County Jail after his arrest Thursday on one count of sexual battery against a minor under 12.
And the probable cause affidavit says the girl's father told Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators that Gonzalez sometimes drops Xanax in women's drinks in bars. He thought Gonzalez did it that June 2 night at a bar after he picked Gonzalez up at the airport.
Still, he brought Gonzalez and a couple of friends back to his home, where his 11-year-old daughter was sleeping. When she woke up the next morning, she told PBCSO detectives, her dad remained asleep, but Gonzalez was putting a pill into his mouth. Even after her sleeping father spit out the pill, she said she saw Gonzalez put another in his mouth and force a swallow. He told her they were "energy pills" and gave her two to take.
She "blacked out," then recalled waking up in her father's bedroom with Gonzalez next to her. She remembered going to the living room and falling back asleep. But when she came to consciousness again, she was back in her father's bedroom and Gonzalez was leaning over her. She feigned sleep when she realized Gonzalez was touching her on the hips, legs and her "privacy," she told detectives.
When she moved, she said, Gonzalez stopped and left the room. She waited for a few minutes, then went to the living room to phone an older brother in New York. The brother quickly phoned relatives and friends in Palm Beach, one of whom described the girl as "spacey" and "zoned out" when they arrived to find her on the bedroom floor near a closet. Another of the rescue group told detectives Gonzalez answered the door and tried to go into the bedroom with them, but was blocked.
The girl's toxicology report showed alprazolam (Xanax) and alpha hydroxy-alprazolam, a metabolite of alprazolam. The crime lab found sperm cells on her pink and blue underwear.
Gonzalez, a native of Nicaragua, is being held without bond.
Comments